Amid Merger Buzz YS Sharmila Meets Rahul, Sonia Gandhi In Delhi, Attacks KCR

Ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, met Ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today (August 31). The development comes amid speculation that Sharmila is planning to merge her party YSRTP with the Congress party.

“Telangana CM KCR’s countdown has begun,” she said after meeting senior Congress, and further added that she would be working for the welfare of the people. “I met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today. A very constructive discussion was held. I will keep working for the welfare of the people. I want to tell you one thing, Telangana CM KCR’s countdown has begun,” said YS Sharmila, YSRTP chief.

#WATCH | Delhi | YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila leaves from the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/U4VFcWzitm — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

Will YSRTP merge with Congress ?

According to sources the major discussion points in the meeting between YSRTP chief Sharmila and Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, revolved around the important political developments in Telangana and the potential amalgamation of YSRTP into the Congress party.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, had reportedly asked for 45 seats in the 119-member Assembly from the Congress. The Congress, which is said to be looking to woo a number of leaders from other parties ahead of polls, has reportedly agreed to part with just five to 10 seats. Asserting that many senior political leaders in Telangana are joining the Congress, state party chief Kishan Kumar Reddy said, "The ultimate goal is to remove KCR from power in Telangana."

"YS Sharmila is trying to approach some senior Congress leaders in the national capital. The Congress party always welcomes individuals who want to work alongside our ideology," Reddy added.

Sharmila, 49, is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sharmila founded the YSRTP on July 8, 2021, looking to gain political ground in Telangana. With the political spectrum of Andhra Pradesh already filled with a number of political players — including the Jagan-led YSRCP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), BJP, and the Congress — Sharmila decided to test her political ambitions in the Telangana politics. She launched her Praja Prasthanam Yatra on October 20, 2021 and also launched a foot march across 33 districts of Telangana.