Amid Mumbai Powercut Criticism & Confusion, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Issues Statement

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday spoke to State Power Minister Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner over grid failure in Mumbai. BJP has slammed MVA govt

Jay Pandya
Mumbai

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to State Power Minister Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. This comes amid criticism against the Maharashtra government over the power cut, with Adani Power and Tata Power both saying that they were waiting for the Maharashtra grid to be restored, while the BEST blamed the cut on the incoming power from Tata Power being cut.

He instructed the administration to make sure that hospitals run smoothly during this period. Thackeray told BMC Commissioner to make sure that all the helplines are on high alert. He also directed officials to coordinate with railway authorities to help stranded passengers. To avert the possibility of any untoward incident, control room and fire brigade have been asked to be on standby.

Adani & Tata 'awaiting Maharashtra Grid Restoration'

As per the preliminary information released by the BEST, the incident occurred at 10.15 am on Monday where power in the entire MMR was cut-off due to what BEST said immediately was a "Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa." This caused a failure in the supply of electricity across Mumbai and its Suburbs, BEST said.

However, as per Tata Power and Adani Power's official statements, both are awaiting Maharashtra grid restoration. At the time of publishing, power is being steadily restored across parts of Mumbai.

Amit Malviya and Ashoke Pandit hit out at MVA govt

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government over the power outage in Mumbai and several other areas. 

Filmmaker and activist also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and termed the power failure as "a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives."

Power has been restored in many parts of Mumbai including Lower Parel, Worli, Dadar, Kalina and Charni Road after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief announced that electricity will be back in phases in the financial capital within 15 minutes. 

