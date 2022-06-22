Amid MVA Crisis, Uddhav Says 'Sharad Pawar Insisted I Become CM’; Sends Message To Rebels

Amid massive political turmoil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed anguish over his 'own people' going against him, further stating that he is 'ready to resign' from the posts of both the party president and the Chief Minister of the state. Addressing a Facebook live, he made an emotional speech, saying that he is ready to quit if his own MLAs want him to do so, further appealing to the rebels to speak to him face to face first instead of speaking from Guwahati, where they are currently staying.

The Maharashtra CM also mentioned the 2019 state elections, and said that he was reluctant to become the CM as he had no experience in contesting elections, however, NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the one who had insisted he takes up the top job of the state.

Addressing via Facebook Live, CM Thackeray said, "This Shiv Sena is Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Many questions were raised about Sena's ideology. I don't want to address those claims. Shiv Sena can never leave Hindutva. Our ministers, MLAs, MPs went to Ayodhya. Sena doesn't need to clear Hindutva stand. What I have done that I don't know, what has change between Balasaheb's Shiv Sena and my Shiv Sena. We got 63 Shiv Sena MLA in Maharashtra. MLAs, MPs are leaving. They disappeared without a hint."

'My own people are now questioning; ready to quit'

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit. You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena than why all this ? I am not going to Raj Bhawan as I have COVID. I am ready to go and meet governor," the Maharashta CM added.

'Come & tell me on my face first'

CM Thackeray further said, "I appeal my Shiv Sainik that many people are saying that I m not capable. Ready to resign from party president. I am ready to resign from both posts. I appeal to all rebel that come and let's talk or call me but tell me that you want me to resign. Position is not important, but it's the achievement which takes you ahead. Who has a number? How do you get numbers? Emotionally, or under pressure? If anyone votes against me, it would be shameful for me, so come and tell me on my face, I will resign, Jai Maharashtra!"