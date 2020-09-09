Amid MVA-Kangana Row, Milind Deora Accuses Maharashtra Govt Of 'settling Political Scores'

Amid the MVA's ongoing row with Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora opined that the state government's priorities are wrong. Taking a veiled dig at the BMC's attempt to demolish the Manikarnika actor's office, Deora stated that he was appalled at the state of affairs in Mumbai. Highlighting that Maharashtra was the main hotspot of COVID-19, he accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of settling political scores instead of focusing on governance.

Appalled as a Mumbaikar with the state of affairs in the economic capital of India.



Maharashtra is #COVID19’s ground zero. Instead of focusing on governance, we’re busy settling political scores.



Time for all parties to come together & set our priories right. — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 9, 2020

MVA-Kangana row

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai.

Reiterating that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. Additionally, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar backed violence against the actor on her arrival in the city. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police would probe allegations of Ranaut taking drugs.

The situation took a turn for the worse after the BMC controlled by the Sena sent a notice to her citing illegal structural violations at her office under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. While her lawyer responded to the notice within 24 hours as demanded, the BMC started the demolition process. However, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the demolition of her office and asked the civic body to file a reply on the petition filed by Ranaut's lawyer. The matter will be heard on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Queen actor has safely reached her residence in Mumbai.

