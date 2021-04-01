Amid Nandigram Battle, BJP Worker Found Hanging At Home; Party Alleges TMC Role

Amid a string of incidents of political violence taking place in poll-bound regions of West Bengal, a BJP worker was found hanging in Nandigram on Thursday morning. Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram, triggering tension amid the high-profile election battle.

BJP has alleged that Dubey was under tremendous stress as he was receiving threats from the TMC after he attended a roadshow led by Mithun Chakraborty who campaigned in the area on March 30, for BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. The party leaders further alleged that Dubey could have also been hanged to death by Trinamool goons.

A case of unnatural death has been lodged by the police, and the exact cause could be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives. The police has launched an investigation into the incident and central forces have been deputed in the area to control the situation.

Suvendu's convoy attacked in Nandigram

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy came under attack in Nandigram. Miscreants hurled stones at Adhikari’s vehicle at is passed from the Satengabari area, but the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. A media vehicle following Adhikari's car reportedly sustained damage.

Nandigram is under heavy security cover with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being clamped in view of the high-voltage contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide, Adhikari. More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday. The TMC and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively. The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.