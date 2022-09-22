Amid NIA Crackdown On PFI, Giriraj Singh Says Nitish Govt Turned Bihar Into 'sleeper Cell'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday came down heavily on the Bihar government for 'harbouring' radical organisations amid a massive crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged links with terror groups. Giriraj Singh said terrorist outfits were flourishing in the state due to the appeasement politics of the Nitish Kumar-led government.

He claimed that the PFI was formed after the Students' Islamic Movement of India was banned in the country. "Recently, the Bihar police apprehended people in Phulwari Sharif with documents exposing their intent to break the nation. They want to create unrest by inciting the people. They receive foreign funds for doing this," Singh said.

The Minister further claimed that Bihar had turned into a "sleeper cell" for terrorists, due to the government's politics of appeasement.

"People like (RJD supremo) Lalu Yadav and (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar are ruining the country through their appeasement. The PFI has made Purnia his center and Bihar has become a sleeper cell of terrorists. Despite this, such organizations are getting promoted," he said.

When asked about the pan-India raids at PFI offices, Singh said that the law is taking its course.

NIA arrests 106 PFI activists

As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), covering around 11 states, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Officials said the searches were taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

The Popular Front of India (PFI), in a statement, said, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. "We strongly protest the fascist regime's move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," it said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Assam (9), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Delhi and Puducherry (3 each), and Rajasthan (2).

(With inputs from agency)