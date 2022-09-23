Amid NIA's Crackdown, Kerala Governor Slams PFI's Ideology; Recalls Deadly 2010 Incident

Amid the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday, September 23, slammed the ideology of PFI, referring to the 2010 incident of a professor's hands being cut.

The Kerala Governor said, "I don't know much about this matter. I came to know through media only about violence in the state. Their ideology we have seen in the past also, when the hands of a professor were cut just because of transcription and no action was taken against them. NIA is doing raids within their jurisdiction."

Twelve years ago, radical activists of PFI had chopped off the right hand of Kerala professor TJ Joseph in the year 2010 for setting a ‘blasphemous’ question in an exam paper.

NIA's mega crackdown on PFI

The NIA has launched a massive nationwide search operation against PFI. In what is being touted as the largest-ever investigation to date, the raids are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. The searches led to the arrest of 106 members from 93 locations, and 22 from Kerala, including PFI chairman OMA Salam.

Around 300 NIA officers were involved in the raids across the country. Officials said that the searches were taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. Following the crackdown, activists of PFI on September 22 staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisations' offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the NIA for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Notably, the members of the organisation announced 'dawn to dusk' Hartal (strike) in Kerala against the NIA's massive raids.

The central agency submitted a remand report in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and the arrests after it raided an estimated 39 locations linked to the PFI in the state and allegedly detained 22 people while 13 people were tagged arrested.

Image: PTI, Republic World