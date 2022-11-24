Amid Open Namecalling, Congress Sets 'Gehlot-Pilot Jodo' Deadline Using Predictable Logic

While Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Madhya Pradesh, there is a divide within the Congress party in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Thursday fired salvos at each other.

Gehlot called Pilot a "traitor" while in a sharp response, the former Rajasthan Congress President said such "mud-slinging" would not help, in an intensification of their rift just days ahead of the entry of Gandhi's foot march into the desert state.

Initially, the top brass of the Congress Party decided to sort out the issue of an internal tussle after the election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

However, after seeing today's skirmish, the party has decided to resolve the differences before December 3. This is when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the state and the internal tussle of Rajasthan leaders can be a big setback for that.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the chief ministership ever since the grand old party won the Rajsthan elections in 2018.

Trying to control the situation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress party."

He said that presently the duty of each and every Congressperson is to make the already hugely successful "Bharat Jodo Yatra even more impactful in north Indian states."

Pilot slams Rajasthan CM for calling him a 'traitor'

Sachin Pilot on Thursday called out Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his 'traitor' remark against him and said that the allegations were "baseless".

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don't know who is advising him to level false, baseless allegations against me. Today it is required to strengthen the party," Pilot said.,

Pilot, however, stated that Congress defeated BJP when he was the state party president. "Ashok Gehlot ji has been the Chief Minister of the state twice. Both times under his leadership, Congress lost badly. Despite that, when we won in 2018, the leadership in the Congress decided that he should become the Chief Minister for the third time and we all agreed to that."