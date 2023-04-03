Amid Oppn Unity Talks, Several Non-BJP Leaders To Take Part In MK Stalin Led Conference

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is all set to host its first national conference --All India Federation for Social Justice, a brainchild of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, in the national capital on Monday. According to sources, the conference is expected to see the attendance of like-minded leaders from around 20 political parties.

This conference led by the DMK is seen as an attempt to display Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, as non-BJP will get together in Stalin's social justice meet in Delhi. The conference will see the attendance of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, J&K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Derek O'Brien (TMC), Chhagan Bhujbal (Nationalist Congress Party), Manoj Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Sanjay Singh (Aam Aadmi Party), D Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), ET Muhammad Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), K Keshava Rao (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and others. The conference will be held in a hybrid mode, with some like Tamil Nadu CM scheduled to address the gathering virtually.

DMK attempts to forge Oppn unity ahead of LS 2024

Notably, this is the second attempt of Stalin's party to forge Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier in March, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were among those who joined a rally to mark CM MK Stalin's 70th birthday.

In the event, the J&K National Congress chief urged the DMK supremo to come to the national political scene by playing a bigger role. Abdullah also said that the first priority for the Opposition was to win the 2024 general elections and that "let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister".

Congress chief Kharge also batted for the Opposition united at Stalin's birthday event. "All like-minded-opposition parties must come together in this fight against divisive forces. That is our desire. I never said who will lead, or who will become the prime minister. Farooq Saab, I am telling you--we are not telling who will lead or who is not going to lead; that is not the question. We want to fight together unitedly. That is our desire," Kharge said.