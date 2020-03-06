Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till March 11 Amid Opposition's Uproar Over Delhi Violence

As the opposition continued creating a ruckus in the upper house of the parliament for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned till March 11. The opposition has been creating an uproar over the recent North-East Delhi violence which claimed 53 lives and over 200 people were injured.

When the House began its proceedings on Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to the treasury benches and the Opposition to find a meaningful solution for the proper functioning of Rajya Sabha. "I appeal to all, including the government and Opposition to discuss among themselves to come to some sort of meaningful solution to see that the House functions effectively," said Naidu.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am on 11th March, following uproar by the Opposition https://t.co/TnTi6sWiMC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Ever since the Upper and Lower House of the Parliament resumed for the second round of discussion on budget, the Opposition bench has been demanding that the House discuss the recent Delhi violence without further delay.

READ | 'Parliament not a bazaar': Venkaiah Naidu reminds MPs as Oppn creates ruckus in Lok Sabha

'Parliament not a bazaar'- Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu

Earlier on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu got upset with the opposition MPs for creating ruckus in the upper House of Parliament and stated that the parliament was not a 'bazaar' (market).

During the Thursday session of the House, when some MPs stood up and raised slogans against the government, demanding immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence, Naidu stated that no slogans should be raised in the Parliament. "No slogans to be raised because this is Parliament, not a bazaar," he said.

READ | Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra caught tearing & throwing paper towards Lok Sabha Speaker

Ruckus in Parliament

Similarly, Lok Sabha too witnessed an uproar by the opposition parties on Thursday. The ruckus reached such a level that, speaker Om Birla had to suspend 7 MPs. The suspension came amid the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the Congress party over the issue of the Delhi riots. The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

READ | Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana seen wearing a mask in Lok Sabha amidst Coronavirus scare

READ | Lok Sabha suspends 7 Congress MPs for rest of Budget session after voice vote over ruckus

(With inputs from ANI)