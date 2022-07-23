'TMC Stands For The Mountain Of Corruption': Anurag Thakur On Partha Chatterjee's Arrest

Amid Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against minister Partha Chatterjee and associate Arpita Mukherjee in West Bengal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are in a race for who does more corruption. This comes as a response to ED's arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and her aide Arpita Mukherjee's arrest in the SSC recruitment scam on July 23.

When asked about the recovery by ED of a cash mountain of Rs 21 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's residence in the SSC scam he said, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, whether it is a chit fund scam or a coal scam or cut money, and now the way teachers have been scammed, if Rs 21 crore is found at a colleague's house, then imagine how big a scam will be."

'Mamata Banerjee has broken all records in corruption': Anurag Thakur

Taking a dig at the WB Chief Minister, Thakur said she has broken all records of corruption and that there is a competition between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee on who is more corrupt. "Mamata Banerjee is breaking the record of corruption. Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal are in competition as to who does more corruption."

"TMC stands for 'The Mountain of Corruption'. Corruption is running rampant in her party and her government. Her ministers have a free hand to indulge in corruption"

Referring to Kejriwal's participation in the campaign against corruption a few years back, Thakur said the Delhi CM himself immersed in corruption now. "Kejriwal used to talk about ending corruption, today, they are so immersed in corruption that they are unable to answer, sometimes Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, sometimes Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and sometimes some other minister, one after the other, their leaders are being found immersed in corruption."

Thakur further accused Kejriwal of defending Sisodia instead of taking his resignation. "Instead of taking his resignation, Kejriwal comes to Delhi to defend himself, he is afraid to resign because he himself is a participant in him, he should answer all of them but could not do so," he added.

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED

In a massive blow to the TMC on July 23, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. Former Education minister, Chatterjee is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

In the aftermath of the high-profile arrest of TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, Republic has accessed exclusive details pertaining to the SSC scam probe in West Bengal.

Image: PTI