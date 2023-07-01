Amid Pilot-Gehlot Rift, Rahul Gandhi Aide Seeks To Carve Out Congress' Rajasthan Strategy

The Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot conflict showing no signs of waning, Rahul Gandhi aide Harish Chaudhary has made Rajasthan his base for the last two days to thrash out a strategy for the Assembly elections in the state. Chaudhary is said to be organising multiple meetings with Congress leaders from around the state to chalk out the party's plan for the polls. Chaudhary is said to have come to Rajasthan after holding several meetings with Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to Republic, Harish Chaudhary, an MLA from Rajasthan's Baytu constituency, said the meetings with the leaders are regular fare. "We are all members of the Congress family and as part of that family, we all keep meeting each other. We are all members of the family will all fight the elections together and strengthen the Congress."

Are there changes likely in Rajasthan Congress?

Asked if the party organisation of the Rajasthan Congress will undergo significant change ahead of the polls this year, Chaudhary said, "I am not aware of changes taking place in the organisation or in the state government." He added that change in organisation and in the state government are not his subjects and will be decided by the party high command. "What and when changes will happen in the organisation and the government is the party high command's decision," the Congress MLA said.

Is Chaudhary looking at a big post in Rajasthan Congress?

Asked if he expects a big post within the Rajasthan Congress, Chaudhary said, "I am not in any sort of race. Everything depends on the high command. We all just want to go together in the Assembly elections of Rajasthan with strength."

Amardeep Sharma contributed to this report