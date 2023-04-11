Amid Pilot's Dharna, Priyanka Gandhi Defers AICC Rajasthan In-charge's Visit To Jaipur

Congress party's Rajasthan unit has gone into complete panic mode as chief ministerial hopeful Sachin Pilot began his hunger strike, despite stern warnings from the leadership.

According to the sources, the state AICC in charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday deferred his visit to Jaipur, where Pilot's day-long Dharna is underway. Randhawa's visit has been postponed by Priyanka Ganbdhi Vadraas Pilot's dharna is being considered an Anti-party activity. This comes a day after Randhawa issued a statement regarding Pilot's Dharna calling it against party interests. He added that Sachin Pilot has not highlighted or discussed with him any issue with the government.

As per Sukhjinder Singh's statement, "Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow is against party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. I have been an AICC in charge for the last 5 months and Pilot-ji has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party".

Rajasthan former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot is currently carrying out his day-long hunger strike at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur calling for action on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the state. A huge gathering of party cadres was seen accompanying Pilot during the protest.

Rajasthan political crisis: Why is Pilot staging Dharna?

In the 2018 assembly polls, Sachin Pilot was one of the key faces of the Rajasthan Congress who piloted the party's campaign with the hope of getting the state's top position if his party emerges victorious. However, AICC leadership brought Ashok Gehlot to the climax and offered Pilot the role to become his deputy. However, he left the position in 2020 and since then, the Gehlot-Pilot partnership is on the verge of collapse.

Citing the reason for the one-day hunger strike, Pilot called out the Rajasthan Government led by Gehlot for not taking action against corruption activities during the previous BJP government.

Pilot has also claimed that Congress came to power in Rajasthan by promising the voters of stern action against BJP leaders who have carried out corrupt activities. "I wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and explained that it is high time that we must fulfil our promises made to the people of the state," he said during the press conference organised on Sunday.

According to Pilot, he wrote the first letter in this regard to Gehlot on March 28, 2022, a year ago, but received no response. He again sent a letter on November 2, 2022, where he mentioned that it is time to probe the allegations that Congress levelled against the BJP government after coming to power in Rajasthan. However, neither he received any response, nor any such action was carried out against the BJP.

Sources close to Pilot have confirmed that during his protest against graft under the BJP regime, he will not target his Congress party leaders and the current Congress government. During the protest, thousands of Pilot supporters are likely to participate.