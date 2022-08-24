Amid Raids, Tejashwi Yadav Calls ED, CBI, & IT 'Jamai' Of BJP; 'Paying Price For Work'

Amid raids on the close aide of the Yadavs in the land-for-job scam, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav brought to attention "what was going on in the country". In his address, Tejashwi said that his father and former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who made 'in-loss Railways profitable' is facing charges, and for those who are 'selling it off', there is no charge against them.

The RJD leader said, "When I go abroad, on my honeymoon, they issue a Look Out Notice against me. But Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi had no Look Out Notice against them...They took away lakhs and crores of Rupees and ran away...Why don't you take their name? Where are they?"

'We won't be scared', says Tejashwi

Having said that, Tejashwi claimed that he, his family, relatives and close associates were paying the price of the crime he committed by establishing equality, peace, and brotherhood in society. The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, in a direct attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, "But you understand this one thing, we are socialist people, we won't be scared...They just have one formula, those who are prone to getting scared, scare them..."

Coming to RJD's partnership with Janata Dal-United (JDU) in Bihar, he added, "We are cricketers and this pair is going to have a never-ending partnership. This is going to be the longest inning, this partnership will be working for the development of Bihar and the country. No one is getting run out this time."

He also addressed the 'Jungle raj' tag the newly formed government is facing, saying, "If 10 lakh people will get jobs then is this Jungle Raj? Every house has tap-water reaching, road construction, and electricity reaching every house, then is it Jungle Raj?

if women get benefits then is it Jungle Raj?"