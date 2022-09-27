Amid Rebellion In Congress Over Party Chief Post, BJP's Aditi Singh Says It's ‘fabricated'

As the crisis in the state unit of Rajasthan Congress rages on, on September 26, amid speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot might not become the next Congress president, BJP MLA and former Congress leader Aditi Singh said that the entire stalemate created in the Congress party in Rajasthan is a part of a ‘playbook’ wherein the end objective is to enthrone either Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi as the president of the grand old party.

The BJP MLA stated that conducting party elections was orchestrated to ultimately promote Rahul and Sonia Gandhi as ‘organic’ leaders. Aditi Singh said, “Everything that is playing out today, I think has been orchestrated a long time ago. I mean it was in the making. It was just this entire drama put up by the Congress party, completely orchestrated, fabricated,'' she said.

Singh further said, ''this whole thing of we are going to have a democratic election and we are going to have a leader that is a non-Gandhi and as per the playbook, come nomination day, nobody shows up. They go back to the drawing table and say you (Rahul Gandhi) are the organic leader, Behenhji (Sonia Gandhi), you are the organic leader. Only the Gandhi family can be at the helm of affairs in the Congress party.”

#VadraCongComedy | This whole election is fabricated: Aditi Singh, BJP MLA for UP's Raebareli and former Congress leader https://t.co/TCcLYtT2EJ pic.twitter.com/is2DEKLtNh — Republic (@republic) September 26, 2022

Revolt in Rajasthan Congress

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s announcement earlier that he would contest the Congress president elections, Sachin Pilot is being seen as his successor. This hasn't gone down well with Gehlot loyalists, who want somebody from their own camp to become the Chief Minister, citing Pilot’s revolt against the party in 2020.

Ashok Gehlot loyalists held a meeting at the residence of cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal following which over 90 MLAs had tendered their resignations to Speaker CP Joshi, according to sources, reported ANI.

