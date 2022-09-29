Last Updated:

Amid Rebellion In Rajasthan Congress, Digvijaya Likely To Join Race For Congress President

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Gandhis loyalist, Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for Congress president amid uncertainty over Gehlot.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Digvijaya Singh

Image: PTI


Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Gandhis loyalist, Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for Congress president. Notably, this comes after the apparent Ashok Gehlot vs Shashi Tharoor fight for the party presidential race. However, after the political crisis erupted in Rajasthan, uncertainty loomed over Gehlot's candidacy.

Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader and considered a Gandhis loyalist, has now decided to fight the election, ANI reported. The former Madhya Pradesh CM who has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president today, September 29, ANI reported. 

"I had no plans to come to Delhi, but because of this election, I am coming to Delhi," Digvijaya Singh said, ANI reported. Singh further stated that he has not talked to the Gandhi family members but has decided to fight the election. Notably, this development holds significance as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, considered a top contender in the Congress presidential race, is now facing uncertainty over the same following the crisis that broke out in Rajasthan Congress due to Gehlot's loyalists.

'Internal politics goes on, we will resolve it': Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night downplayed the political unrest in his home state for which three of his loyalists have been issued show cause notice by the party's central leadership. Speaking to reporters, the Rajasthan CM said, "internal politics goes on, we will resolve it."

Notably, on Sunday, 82 MLAs of the Gehlot camp submitted their resignation to the Assembly Speaker in a bid to block Pilot from becoming the CM. They demanded that the next CM be among Gehlot's loyalists after he vacates the post to contest in the Congress election. It is this rebellion of MLAs that have put Gehlot's contest in the party poll in uncertainty.

It is pertinent to mention that G23 leader Shashi Tharoor has also hinted at filing his candidature for the position of Congress president. The news of Tharoor contesting gained traction after he called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi. According to the ANI report, Tharoor will likely file his nomination on Friday. 

Notably,  Gehlot and Tharoor were previously thought of as two significant possibilities for the position of Congress president, however, the contest has taken on a new twist with the potential candidacy of Digvijaya Singh. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
