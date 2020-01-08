Amid Reports Of Tie-up Between MNS-BJP, NCP Calls Meeting A Courtesy

After the reports of Raj Thackeray's MNS break-up with the Shiv Sena of his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS chief reportedly opened talks with the BJP.

On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis somewhere in Mumbai (Location not disclosed), which lasted for around 90 minutes.

Sources to Republic TV say, Raj Thackeray plans to formalize his ideological re-branding by changing the MNS flag colors from saffron, blue, and green to just saffron. Even Thackeray is looking to fill the pro-Hindu ideological space he believes has been ceded by the Shiv Sena after its separation from the BJP.

Further informed, Raj Thackeray will now be supporting Citizenship Amendment Aact and NRC. Thackeray may be launching a verbal attack on the Bangladeshis living in Mumbai mainly on January 23, the same day he changes his flag and adopts more Hindutva line.

Speaking to Republic TV, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says, “Many people meet each other that does not mean that there can be a chance of them to get together. It can be a courtesy meet. No need to find any news agenda in their meet”.

On this, BJP leader Ram Kadam says, “Devendra Fadnavis is our senior leader. We accept whatever he says or does. But making news point over the meet between Fadnavis ji and Raj Thackeray makes no sense. That can be a courtesy meet between the party chief. We don’t need topoliticse”.

Talking about MNS-BJP report on tie-up, Kadam says, "MNS and Hindutva ideology is totally to an opposite side. Now let’s see what happens further."

Sources from MNS says, MNS, which is planning a make over, they will be changing their flag to make it all saffron. This is to counter Sena which has adopted a soft approach on Hindutva lately.

MNS leader has confirmed that MNS may seek to join hands with the BJP in the future against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

Uddhav Thackeray invited Raj Thackeray to his oath ceremony on November 28, 2019, which was read as the sign of a thaw in the Sena's first family. Raj Thackeray had quit the Shiv Sena and founded his own party in 2006 amid a widening rift with his cousin Uddhav.