Amid Resignations In J&K, 3 G-23 Leaders Meet Ghulam Nabi Azad At His Delhi Residence

Days after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party, as many as three top Congress leaders, who are also a part of G23, reached his residence in the national capital on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the leaders were namely ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, ex-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, and senior party leader Anand Sharma.

Azad, on August 26, resigned from all posts in Congress, citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi. He also blamed the Wayanad MP for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. The ex-Congress leader, in his five-page resignation letter, blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party's consecutive defeats in the General and state Assembly elections.

"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013, when he was appointed the vice-president of Congress, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad wrote in his letter.

64 Congress leaders resign to join Azad

Earlier in the day, as many as 64 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing a "leadership crisis".

"The present regime has failed as inflation is increasing but we have failed to work as Opposition too. We decided to extend our support to Azad as the Congress leadership is not able to deliver," said former Deputy CM of J&K Tara Chand.

23 Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi

In August 2020, a group of 23 Congress leaders, popularly known as G23, wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi and spoke about the organisational changes in the party. In the scathing letter, the leaders asked the Congress chief for “sweeping changes” in the party. Notably, the group included five former Chief Ministers, sitting MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, members of the Congress Working Committee and over a dozen former Union ministers with years of political experience.