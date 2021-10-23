Amid Rift, RJD Cites Bond Between Sonia & Lalu; Says 'he Stood By Her When No One Did'

After the Congress announced its decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls amid rifts with the RJD, Manoj Jha, Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson weighed in on the future of the Mahagatbandhan alliance saying that it would not break the union from their side until they heard an official word from the central leadership.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Rajya Sabha MP questioned the weightage of the statements made by Congress leaders Bhakt Charan and Tariq Anwar and cited the strength of the relationship between RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The leader stated that while his party would be happy if Congress managed to defeat the BJP and increase its footprint on its own, he would not add value to the words of anyone but the central leadership as far as the Congress-RJD alliance was concerned.

"I don't know whether Bhakt Charan ji (AICC Bihar in-charge) has the backing or the support, or whether he has spoken to the central leadership of Congress. We will wait for that, however, Congress is a national party. Why does Bhakt Charan ji want to contest on only 40 seats? Please contest on all 543, we shall be more than happy if you manage to defeat the BJP," said Manoj Jha.

"I wish Congress, Tariq Sahab and his party good luck. Please increase your footprints. We have no cons. Congress central leadership, the relation between Sonia Ji and Lalu ji is strong. He stood with her when no one did. We are not going to add value to what others say until we hear from the central leadership," he added.

RJD- Congress rift

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. The RJD has been at loggerheads with Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. This led to the downfall of both RJD and Congress and BJP leader Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the seat.

Following the rough patch, the RJD has now refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan which goes to polls on October 22. After their alliance party's decision, AICC Bihar in charge Bhakt Charan Das has claimed that the RJD has 'struck a deal with BJP'. The Congress in turn, has decided to field its candidates on both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur which has further upset the Lalu Prasad-led party.