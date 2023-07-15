Amid Rift Within NCP, Ajit Pawar Meets Uncle Sharad Pawar And Aunt Pratibha Pawar

After a recent split within the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the cabinet expansion that held on Friday, Ajit Pawar got the Ministries of Finance and Planning. Pawar today visited Silver Oak residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to meet the senor Pawar and aunt Pratibha Pawar who recently underwent a surgery. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and was discharged today. This was the first time when Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar post the rift within the party.

In tweet after Pratibha Pawar was discharged from the hospital, Supriya Sule wrote, "We just arrived home from the hospital, guess what Baba had organized beautiful flowers for Aai in their room."

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reached Silver Oak immediately after spotting the tweet from Supriya Sule. He was accompanied by his son Parth Pawar and he met her aunt Pratibha Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, and sister Supriya Sule.

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare (Ajit Pawar faction) said, "The whole Maharashtra knows how Pawar family is intact. It has nothing to do with politics. No matter whatever happens, Pawar family is together. We don't need to speculate anything over it. Ajit Pawar is very close to her aunt and he treats her as mother. He went there to check on her health and take blessings of his uncle and aunt."

Whereas, MLC Vidya Chavan (Sharad Pawar faction) said, "He is persuing his duties as a nephew. Pratibha Pawar had always given her love to Ajit Pawar. She nurtured the relations within the family. She has stood with family in all the tough times. Even we felt good after seeing such things happening, we wish that the Pawar family remains intact."

After the shift within NCP, Maharashtra witnessed war of words between the Pawars. Ajit Pawar suggested Sharad Pawar to retire and sit at home. This meeting between the Pawars has given more wings to speculations in the political corridors of Maharashtra.