Amid Rising Prices, Goa Congress Demands PM Modi's Hoardings Be Removed From Fuel Stations

Amid the rising fuel prices in India, the Goa Congress on Sunday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that his face be removed from hoardings at petrol pumps. As petrol prices cross the ₹107.59/litre mark, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar lashed out at PM Modi, claiming that his billboards at dispensing pumps were 'laughing' at the citizens during the crisis.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar was quoted by PTI as saying,

When people are spending their hard-earned money to fill high priced petrol or diesel, Modi can be seen laughing at them on the hoardings at petrol pumps.

Ahead of the Goa polls in February 2022, Chodankar has vowed that if Congress is voted to power, the party will use all of its powers within the purview of the state government to bring down prices of fuel through tax cuts. Apart from raising the fuel crisis, in the run-up to the polls, the Goa Congress has been firing a series of allegations against the BJP government in the state.

Earlier, Chodankar had challenged Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to divulge the state of the inquiry of the alleged mining fraud in Goa. He said

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has no moral right to speak on mining. It is the former CM late Manohar Parrikar who stopped mining in Goa to hand over the mines to Crony Club of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fuel rate hike

After the Centre decided to raise excise duty post May 5, 2020, the total increase in petrol price to date stands at ₹35.98 per litre. Diesel rates, on the other hand, have increased by ₹26.58 per litre during this span. According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel has been increased to mop up gains that would otherwise have been accrued to customers from international oil rates which have crashed to $19 per barrel.

Since then, the international prices have recovered to $85 per barrel, but the excise duty on petrol has stood at ₹32.9 per litre while for diesel it has remained at ₹31.8 per litre.

Owing to the crisis, petrol rates have crossed the ₹100 mark in several cities, while diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent Crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October.

(With Agency Inputs)