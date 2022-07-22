Amid Row Over AAP's Liquor Policy, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Meeting With L-G

Amid a row over Aam Aadmi Party's liquor policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has skipped a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The AAP supremo has cited ill.

The weekly meeting was scheduled at 4 pm at Raj Niwas. However, Kejriwal skipped it.

This development comes after L-G Saxena recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. The excise department is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal claims Sisodia to be arrested in 'fake case'

Calling Manish Sisodia a "hardcore honest" man, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his deputy will be framed in a "completely fake case" and arrested soon.

"I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and the agency is going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in the case,' Kejriwal said.

"This case will not hold in court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free," he said adding that AAP leaders are not afraid of going to prison as they have done no wrong.

At a press briefing, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the LG recommended CBI probe at the behest of BJP-led Centre to implicate Sisodia in fake case anmd keep the keep at bay in forthcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that Kejriwal's government violated rules and procedures and promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor companies in the national capital.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that a "scam" in the liquor trade in Delhi has caused huge losses to the public exchequer.