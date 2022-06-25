As the Congress party continues to oppose the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Manvendra Jasol, a Former Member of Parliament lashed out at the Centre and stressed the youth are betrayed by the scheme. Addressing a briefing on June 24, at AICC HQ, Manvendra Jasol further questioned, 'why the position of CDS is still vacant'.

Speaking of the post of the CDS been vacant since the death of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8, Manvendra Jasol stated, "Almost 7 months have passed since General Rawat ji's accident, but till now new CDS has not been appointed".

He alleged that the government doesn't believe in the current Army Chief and that so is looking for 'right-minded CDS'.

"Agnipath scheme is a political decision and the Army was never in favour of this. Army officers never suggested it", the Congress leader stated. Opposing the Agnipath scheme, the Congress leader said, " It is starting from today, with this, around 50,000 youths who passed in running and medical have been cheated". "Earlier, every province had a quota, that would not happen in the new process. So not sure how much recruitment will come from which province", he added.

He further mentioned that the major damage is being done besides the lack of opportunity for the youth that is being curtailed. "The numbers have come down - there are more than lakh vacancies right now in the army and those are not going to be filled up", Jasol stated.

Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath Scheme

Speaking of the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, "They are weakening the Army of the nation & they say they are nationalists. PM Narendra Modi will have to roll back the Agnipath Scheme. The young in India are aware that true patriotism is required to strengthen the nation. We'll make sure the scheme is repealed".

He further lashed out at the BJP for making false promises over 'one rank, one pension', as according to him there's 'no rank & no pension'. "The young will toil hard and will go back to their homes. Once they retire, they won't get any employment", he added.

Agnipath Scheme

The Centre on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

