Amid Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot Tussle, Congress Praises Rajasthan CM; 'A Sorted Leader'

Amid the ongoing fight between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state, the Congress party appears to be backing Gehlot by heaping praises on the CM. The party's stand in support of Gehlot has come up months before the state's assembly polls, which is likely to take place at the end of this year.

Responding over the fresh face-off in the state, the party has said that its government has implemented a large number of schemes that benefited people and it will seek a renewed mandate on the strength of its achievements as well as collective efforts of the organisation.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had earlier fired a fresh salvo at the Ashok Gehlot dispensation in Rajasthan announcing that he will conduct a day-long fast demanding an action against alleged corruption in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Ashok Gehlot is a sorted leader, says Chhattisgarh CM

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh responded to Sachin Pilot's remark by saying, "The Congress government in Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country."

Ramesh further added, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state."

"Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation," the Congress general secretary said.

Adding to it, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reacted to Pilot's statement and said, "Ashok Gehlot is a very sorted leader. So many such hurdles have come in the past as well and I feel that he will sort this out too."

Notably, Pilot had said that he along with other party leaders had been raising the issue of corruption by the then Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state. It is being said that the Congress party after getting voted to power in the state in the year 2018, the government had promised to take action.

He alleged that no action was taken by the Gehlot government on the issue of corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government, but that while in opposition, they had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Pilot said, "I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet. In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies. Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises."

Pilot is being backed by Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas, who said, "Sachin Pilot is an asset to the party, if he is asking any questions, it must be respected. He has the right to raise issues. In a democratic party, everybody has the right to raise their voice. If I have to fight against BJP's corruption, I'm ready."

(With inputs from ANI)