Amid Sachin Pilot's Delhi Visit, Rajasthan Cong Chief Dostara Informs Cabinet Reshuffle

A cabinet reshuffle will soon take place in the Rajasthan Assembly, said Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday. He also asserted that there is no problem within the party's state unit. This came after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's visit to New Delhi which is surrounded by speculations.

When asked about the Cabinet reshuffle, Dostara stated, "Reshuffle will happen in Rajasthan. As told by Ajay Maken Ji (Congress in-charge for Rajasthan), a reshuffle will take place in the state."

Jitin Prasada, who was once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi joined BJP on Wednesday. There have also been speculations over Sachin Pilot quitting, who is currently in Delhi. Priyanka Vadra had reached out to Sachin Pilot on Wednesday urging him to meet her soon, right after Prasada's exit.

However, Dotasra dismissed the speculation of Pilot quitting the party and said, "Pilot is our politician and a strong senior leader of Congress. There is no problem in Congress. How are these questions being raised?"

Congress leader PR Meena on Friday had raised concerns over addressing the issues raised by Pilot, adding that the panel formed to resolve the differences between the two leaders has not come up with a solution.

Meanwhile, the Delhi visit by Sachin Pilot is in view of the internal rift in the Rajasthan Congress as according to reports, Pilot has indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time.

Sachin Pilot's rebellion last year

Pilot had staged a month-long coup against the Gehlot government which failed to work out and Pilot had to return back to the party. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief but accepted his return. Sachin Pilot had been a popular Congress leader from Rajasthan who led the battle against the then ruling BJP and led the Congress party to victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. The grand old party's subversion of young leaders was touted as the reason behind his rebellion. Sachin Pilot's rebellion followed just months after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and joined BJP leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

(With Agency Inputs)