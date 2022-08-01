Amid Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah Row Over CM Face, Moily Sees SR Patil As 'ideal Candidate'

Amid the ongoing tussle between KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the chief ministerial face of Congress, a third name has cropped up in the race for the top post.

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily on Monday pitched SR Patil as an ideal CM candidate for the 2023 Assembly elections. Praising Patil as an honest and respectful leader, Moily said that he is an able person to be an ideal Chief Minister.

"SR Patil is a statesman and an ideal candidate. I had suggested his name for the Karnataka Congress President post as well in the past. He is an able person to be an ideal Chief Minister. He has always been honest and respectful," said Moily, even amid continued infighting between the Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah factions.

Shivanagowda Rudragowda Patil, 74, was the minister for Infrastructure, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology, planning, and statistics in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government from 2013-18. A senior congressman, Patil also served as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The Opposition Congress, which is hoping to make a comeback in Karnataka, is divided over the chief minister's face. The party is reportedly dealing with factionalism as two groups want to project their leaders as candidates for the CM post in next year's election.

Infighting hits Karnataka Congress ahead of 2023 polls

There have been disputes within Congress' Karnataka unit with one group backing former CM Siddaramaiah and the other in favour of the party's state president DK Shivakumar's candidacy for the top post.

As the tussle over the CM face grows, Siddaramaiah and his supporters are planning a ‘show of strength’ in Davanagere on his birthday. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has asked his Vokkaliga community members to back him as the Chief Minister candidate.

All India Congress Committee is yet to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state. Both the camps of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are trying their best to convince the high command that their leader is the ideal candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.