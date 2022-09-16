Amid Sisodia's 'arrest Me' Challenge; CBI Examines 'sting' Video In Delhi Liquor Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken cognisance of a 'sting operation' video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with the liquor policy scam. The BJP had on Thursday shared a purported video of accused Amit Arora allegedly explaining irregularities in Delhi's government's liquor policy.

According to sources, the CBI is examining the seven-minute video for new facts in the case. Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited, is named as an accused in the FIR filed by the agency. He is said to be a close associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the main accused in the liquor policy scam.

It is alleged that Arora was involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary profits accrued from liquor licensees to public servants. The CBI has already questioned him in connection with the case and also searched his company Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd.

What did the liquor scam sting reveal?

In the sting operation video shared by the BJP, accused Amit Arora was seen divulging details about money exchanging hands and key persons involved in formulating the liquor policy.

Referring to the video, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "(Arora) is talking about Brindco's Amandeep Dhal and Indospirit's Sameer Mahendru giving Rs 60 crore and Rs 100 crore each to the government."

Arora is also heard claiming that the ill-gotten money from the 'scam' was used in AAP's campaign for Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

He alleged, "Even if a person sells drugs, he cannot make so much money. They may have invested Rs 10 crore but got Rs 150 crore returns. Rs 100 crore cash was given in advance. They (AAP government) used the Rs 100 crore in elections somewhere. They used it in Punjab and Goa."

Hours after releasing the sting operation of liquor scam accused Amit Arora, BJP demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia challenged the CBI to arrest him in wake of the sting operation. He said the central agency should either take him into custody by September 19 or admit that the sting was 'fake.'

Sisodia claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against him from the Prime Minister's Office as the CBI and ED had failed to gather any evidence against him. Named an accused in the CBI FIR, the excise minister's premises were raided on August 19.