Amid Sonia Gandhi's Summons, Gehlot Seeks SC Intervention Over 'terror Of ED' In Country

'There should be a timely Supreme Court decision on the terror of ED in the country,' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference ahead of Sonia Gandhi's 3rd appearance before the Enforcement Directorate, Gehlot condemned the consecutive grilling of the Congress President, and Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the top court should intervene to stop the misuse.

"First they summoned Rahul Gandhi. He was interrogated for several hours in 5 days. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the 3rd time today. We have no idea how long it would last. There should be a timely SC decision on the terror of ED in the country," said Ashok Gehlot.

He also rebukes the suspension of MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha alleging that the Centre was not allowing the Opposition to hold discussions on price rise and GST hike. After nearly a week of disrupted proceedings and ruckus, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct' on Tuesday. Four Congress MPs were also suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"The common man is concerned about the rising inflation and unemployment rates. They don't let these issues be discussed in parliament. First, they suspended four MPs. Then, 19 more MPs were suspended yesterday," he added.

Sonia Gandhi summoned for 3rd round of questioning

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, July 27. The ED on Tuesday questioned the Congress president for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The 75-year-old left the agency’s office in Central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

During her second round of interrogation, Congress leaders staged massive protests across the country in the name of 'Satyagraha'. Congress MPs were seen marching from Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk. Moreover, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi sat on the road to stage a protest following which he was detained for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital.

Sources informed that Sonia Gandhi produced multiple documents before the ED officials but they were not satisfied with the responses. She was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India. The Congress MP was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. As per sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.

(Image: PTI)