Amid Speculation Of Cabinet Reshuffle, K'taka Minister Holds Meeting With Senior BJP MLAs

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi held a meeting of senior BJP MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, amid speculations of a State Cabinet reshuffle. Over a dozen party leaders are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.

The meeting raised questions as it was headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's close aide Renukacharya. MLAs Raju Gowda, Pratap Gowda Patil, H Vishwanath, Belli Prakash, and Poornima were present at the meeting, among others. The meeting was called ahead of the chief minister's Delhi visit for the next reshuffle.

As per ANI reports, three MLAs who joined BJP after resigning from Congress are on Yediyurappa's list to be announced as ministers in the reshuffle. MTB Nagaraj, H Vishwanath, and R Shanakar are likely to be included in the Yediyurappa Cabinet, it added.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Indicates Cabinet Reshuffle Is On Cards

According to CM Yediyurappa's statement, Munirathna Naidu, who won Rajarajeshwari Nagar by-poll on Tuesday, will also be included in Karnataka Cabinet. Besides him, Gowda, Poornima, Renukacharya, and CP Yogishwar are also on the list.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura MLA Basvanagowda Patil Yatnal, who had made controversial claims that BJP leaders were "fed up of Yediyurappa" said he did not want ministership. "I will speak after November 25. Wait for some changes," he said.

CM hits at Cabinet reshuffle

The Chief Minister left several ministers shocked after his recent statement, where he said, "need to remove some names and include some names" in the Cabinet. It is speculated that Prabhu Chauhan, Shashidahar Jolle, and a few others may lose their chairs after Yediyurappa's Delhi visit.

"In a couple of days I will contact the Prime Minister, Amit Shah (Home Minister), JP Nadda (BJP National President) over the phone, I will also try to meet them regarding the cabinet expansion and on coming back (from Delhi) in one or two days I want to expand the cabinet," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Responding to a question about the reshuffle, he said, "I'm going to Delhi...regarding reshuffle, dropping or inducting someone, I'm thinking about it in a big way. On getting approval from the central leaders I will go ahead with it."

With cabinet expansion on cards, lobbying has intensified within the ruling BJP and some aspirants have even reached New Delhi to meet BJP central leaders in this regard, party sources said. The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants.

