Amid Speculations Of YSRCP - NDA Alliance, Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Meets PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi | Image: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, July 5th, held meetings with the top leadership of BJP at the national capital. YS Jagan held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah for around 35 minutes at his residence in the Krishna Manon Lane area in New Delhi. He later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. YS Jagan also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister left for Vijayawada after holding a series of meetings in Delhi. The state leadership quoted that the meeting in Delhi was primarily to discuss the State development issue.
YS Jagan appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately focus on -
In conversation with Republic, a senior YSRCP MP said, "While majorly, it was state development issues which were discussed but political discussions also took place, we wanted BJP to know our stand on UCC. We have not made it public as we will do it during the parliament monsoon session, but we are not against the idea of UCC."
"Right now YSRCP has no plans of alliance with NDA, TDP is in desperation for an alliance with BJP and they can go forward with it, but we have held no talks with NDA for an alliance," a senior YSRCP MP said.
