Amid Speculations On Whereabouts, Kirit Somaiya Vows To Expose New ‘scandal’ Of MVA Govt

Quashing speculations regarding his whereabouts, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday addressed a press conference vowing to expose 'another scandal' of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. His remarks came after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced that he will seek Somaiya's whereabouts from the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, Somaiya said, "Tomorrow, I will bring out another scandal of the Thackeray government. I will answer why I was not reachable." He also mentioned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe against MVA leaders saying, "Property of a dozen MVA leaders have been attached by ED-- Anil Deshmukh, Shridhar Patankar, Nawab Malik and their property attached. Sanjay Raut, Yashwant Jadhav, Ajit Pawar, and others too."

Maha HM seeks Somaiya's whereabouts, case registered

A case has been registered against former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya based on a complaint lodged by a former army personnel. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Somaiyas of misappropriation of funds collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier ship Vikrant, which was scrapped in 2014.

After the police lodged a case against the BJP leader, Raut accused the father-son duo of fleeing Maharashtra. He went on the claim that the BJP leader had escaped to a BJP-ruled state— either Gujarat or Goa. The party had rejected the allegations. However, in the wake of this, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the state government will now seek Somaiya’s whereabouts directly from the Central government. The BJP leader enjoys 'Z' category CISF security cover.

It is important to mention that Kirit Somaiya and his son had sought pre-arrest bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court after apprehending their arrests in the case. However, the court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail applications. The leader has been accused of misappropriating Rs 50 crore from the public for the save INS Vikrant campaign. The state has alleged that the money was not presented to the state exchequer.

(With PTI inputs)