Amid Third Front Plans, Here Are 4 Times Mega-opposition Alliances That Didn't Work Out

On Thursday, sources said that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has called a meeting of non-BJP leaders and parties in December to discuss a strategy to form an anti-BJP platform. Sources indicated that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (Secular) chief Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Shiromani Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal, Biju Janata Dal's Naveen Patnaik and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Stalin were invited for the closed-door. As the focus to the formation of third-front bereft of the Congress seems to have begun, here are four times in the past when a combined opposition alliance was announced but didn’t see the light of day:

1. Anti-BJP front plan ahead of the 2019 General Elections: Ahead of the General Elections in May 2019, there were reports of K Chandrasekhar Rao forming a third front against the BJP. He had said, “I have nothing against the BJP, but it has failed to deliver (and) that is why a third front may emerge which will unite like-minded people”. However, it seems like there was no progress beyond the statement.

2. United opposition claims post-Karnataka Elections in May 2018: On May 23, 2018, opposition leaders Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP Supremo Mayawati, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, N Chandrababu Naidu, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, RLD’s Ajit Jogi, Communist Party of India’s D Raja, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejaswi Yadav shared a stage in a show of strength at H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony.

In fact, Mamata Banerjee even spoke about opposition unity and declared “Jo humse takraayega, choor choor ho jayega”. However, the opposition’s united front never materialised on the ground.

3. Save Democracy Rally was held in Delhi in February 2019: Just three months before the General Elections in 2019, opposition leaders organised a “Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy” rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. This was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury. Once again, this did not materialise into an electoral alliance. In fact, even in Delhi, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party could not come to a seat-sharing consensus which resulted in a public Twitter spat where then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal blamed each other.

4. Third Front failed ahead of 2014 General Elections: In 2014, the Third Front with parties like Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, JD(Secular), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and four Left parties sought to emerge as an alternative to Congress and BJP. However, after holding 3 meetings in New Delhi, the front fizzled out within a month of the front being announced based on seat share.

