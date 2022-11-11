Amid Tiff With Kerala CM, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Speaks To Arnab | Read Top Quotes

On Republic TV's 'Nation Wants To Know', appeared Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as his tiff with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made headlines.

Sacked by the Kerala CM as the Chancellor of a deemed university, the Governor in an interview with Arnab Goswami, tread on topics like the ongoing tug-of-war in the state over the appointment in state universities. From opinioning on corruption in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to clearing the air around his overstepping into the powers of the Governor, Khan made a few sensational statements during an hour-long interview. Here are a few quotes from the same.

Sensational quotes by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

"When they appointed Governors in various states as chancellors of universities, basically it was a declaration that we respect the concept of the autonomy of the universities. We respect the dignity of intellect. We respect the academia, and there shall be no interference by the govt in the affairs of the universities."

"When a point was made, that I'm trying to interfere, I asked to provide one instance when I have tried to interfere in the administration and business of government, and I'll resign. Why aren't they giving? They are not giving because there is nothing. "

"The state government all the time try to interfere in my domain of administering universities. Most of these appointments, except two have been made before me. They are all irregular and illegal."

"Kerala CM wrote three letters urging me to continue as Chancellor. I rejected all three letters. Then in the fourth letter, he said that the Governor can amend as he wished but will continue as Chancellor."

"They (Kerala government) have become totally desperate. After judgments of the Supreme Court (on appointments), they cannot pressurise me."

"If you do not know what is happening in your office, then that speaks volumes about your capability, and if you know what your people are doing, then you are, sort of, promoting all these illegal things."