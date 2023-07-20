Amid TMC's Mamata-for-PM Pitch, Uddhav Sena Says Candidate Will Be Chosen At Right Time

In the wake of a crucial Opposition meeting held in Bengaluru, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has weighed in on the contentious issue of choosing a Prime Ministerial candidate. On Wednesday, Uddhav Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, stated that while every party member would naturally desire their leader to hold the prestigious position, such individual aspirations do not automatically lead to a "consensus candidate." She emphasised that the consensus on the Prime Minister would only emerge after the formation of Parliament and the Lok Sabha elections, dismissing the notion as a "far-fetched idea" that could potentially derail the alliance's agenda. Her response came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) proposed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name as the Opposition's PM candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.

"I think we must understand one thing, every party member would want their leader to be the Prime Minister. That does not become a consensus candidate. The consensus will emerge once the Parliament takes form, once the Lok Sabha elections happen. I think that is a very far-fetched idea and it is trying to derail the entire agenda," she said, as quoted by ANI.

"The agenda is very clear, that we have to fight against what is happening in the country in terms of economy, farmers' distress, women feeling unsafe, growing unemployment, rising prices. All are those issues which hurt the common man and we will speak about the people of this country. That is why this alliance which is a grouping of 26 parties is called INDIA. It is against any kind of anti-India activities... Who the PM will be is something which will be decided when the time is right," she added.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has thrown its hat in the ring and pitched West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate.

TMC pitches Mamata as PM face

In response to reports suggesting that Congress may not be actively vying for the Prime Ministerial position, the TMC MP from Birbhum expressed their preference for Mamata Banerjee to assume the role. In her statement, the TMC leader expressed, "Then we would like Mamata Banerjee to be."

Notably, during the Bengaluru meeting on July 18, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the primary aim of the gathering was to safeguard India's democratic principles, Constitution, secularism, and social justice, rather than being solely focused on acquiring power or the Prime Ministerial post. It is worth mentioning that within the Congress party, numerous leaders have already vouched for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as potential PM candidates.

As political manoeuvrings and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections intensify, the question of who will lead the Opposition alliance as the Prime Ministerial candidate remains a pivotal aspect of the unfolding political drama. The nation's eyes are fixed on the developments within the alliance as they strive to present a united front to challenge the ruling NDA.