Amid Tussle Between Gehlot-Pilot Camps, Rajasthan Governor Sends Report To Centre: Sources

In a big development on Monday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra sent a report to the Central government expressing concern about the law and order situation in the state, as per sources. This comes amid the ongoing political tussle between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps in the Congress party. Sources added that he has specifically mentioned the sloganeering by Congress MLAs in the Raj Bhavan on July 24.

Moreover, Gehlot's threat that people will gherao the Raj Bhavan has also found mention in the report. According to the Governor, the state government has failed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Mishra highlighted that the masses were unable to get their work done as the Secretariat was empty in the wake of Congress MLAs and Ministers staying in a 5-star hotel. However, sources stressed that the Rajasthan Governor did not recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Cracks within Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief. On July 24, a division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. This implies that the Speaker cannot take any coercive action against the Pilot camp until the HC concludes hearing the matter.

Speaker withdraws order

Meanwhile, Congress decided not to pursue a legal battle in the Supreme Court vis-à-vis the disqualification notices issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs. Originally, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had moved the SC on July 22 against the HC's interim order dated July 21 which deferred the proceedings on the disqualification notices issues to the Pilot camp until July 24. Earlier in the day, Joshi withdrew the aforesaid Special Leave Petition against the HC's interim order. Kapil Sibal, Rajasthan Speaker's advocate informed the apex court that the order passed by Rajasthan HC on July 24 had raised several other issues including the interpretation of the 10th Schedule. At the same time, he did not rule out challenging the new HC order.

