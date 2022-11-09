Amid Tussle, Kerala Governor Takes On Pinarayi Vijayan; 'CM Failed To Deliver His Duties'

Amid the ongoing faceoff in Kerala that has been building up for days now, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday hit out at the state government accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to deliver his basic duties and never showing up even when he was called. Speaking to the media, the Governor also said that when the ordinance to remove him as the Chancellor of state universities will come to him for his assent, he will not sign it without applying his mind.

Slamming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for failing to perform his duties, the Kerala Governor while addressing the media said, "It is his Constitutional duty to brief the state governor on regular basis, which he has never done. In regard to the bills which are pending with me, I have written to him. But he has never come."

"Let him come with the ordinance. But I am not going to sign it without applying my mind and if I have some queries then he has to come and brief me regarding the same. He is doing this only for optics," Governor Khan said.

He further questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state Cabinet for not bringing the ordinance earlier. "Why they did not bring the ordinance earlier against me? Because they depend heavily on University Grants Commission (UGC). The academic world will not accept it. There is something called dignity of intellect," he added.

"In order to protect the universities from executive interference, this convention was developed. This arrangement is executed all over the country. It is necessary that the Governor should be the Chancellor of the universities. The Supreme Court's judgment also states that the state government does not have any role in the functioning of universities," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said.

Kerala Cabinet to bring ordinance to remove Governor

In a big development in the ongoing tussle between the Left-led Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor from the post of Chancellor of state universities. As per the sources, the Kerala government is planning to bring in an expert in place of the Chancellor.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet voted to bring in an ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor. However, it is interesting to note that the Governor will be eventually asked to sign off on the ordinance that cuts down his role in the state universities.

Kerala Governor directs VCs of varieties to resign

The row between the Governor and the state government intensifies after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan sought the resignations of the Vice-Chancellors of nine universities in Kerala. The Governor’s decision came after he was backed by the recent Supreme Court’s order which quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.