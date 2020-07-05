Karnataka: Amid Surge In Cases, CM Yediyurappa Bifurcates COVID Responsibilities

In the thick of Coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements for COVID-19 patients must be carried out efficiently and transparently, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. Dr Sudhakar said the matter of imposing lockdown in the state again was discussed in the task force meeting.

Addressing the media, Dr. Sudhakar stated that responsibilities related to policy formulation, preparation of guidelines, communication to media, and management of war room have been assigned to him where as, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan has been given the responsibility of managing COVID-19 care centres.

"Karnataka is in a better position due to the efforts and hard work of ministers, doctors, officials and all staff. The cases have increased in Bengaluru and some other districts in last few days due to various reasons. We all have to work hard and contain the spread of virus," Dr Sudhakar said.

Home Minister Basavar Bommai, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, and senior officials were present in the task force meeting.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported its biggest single-day spike of 1,839 new COVID-19 cases and 42 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 21,549 and the death toll to 335, the Health department said. The day also saw 439 patients getting discharged after recovery; even as 226 patients in the state were undergoing treatment in ICU. Out of 1,839 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 1,172 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone; while 24 of the 42 deaths were from the capital city.

Earlier, the highest single-day spike was recorded on July 3 with 1,694 cases. As of July 4 evening, cumulatively 21,549 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 335 deaths and 9,244 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

