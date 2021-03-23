Amid Vazegate Probe, Prakash Javadekar, Haryana Minister Vij & RJD Question MVA Sarkar

Reacting to the Rs 100 crore extortion target allegations levelled by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the Maharashtra state government again on Tuesday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prakash Javadekar said that the CMP of the Maharashtra government is not a "Common Minimum Programme", but it is "Collecting Money through Police".

BJP demands CM Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray should resign immediately. Stating that without the consent of the Chief Minister, no Minister or officer can collect Rs 100 crore, Anil Vij said that if the CM was not aware of what his Ministers and officers are doing then he should resign immediately.

RJD on Param Bir's decision to move to SC

After Param Bir Singh in a major new flashpoint in the Vazegate scandal decided to move the Supreme Court on Monday, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government has been seriously damaged by the ex-Mumbai CP's letter and allegations.

Shivanand Tiwari said, "However much you clarify, clarification will not be believed by common people, because common people have a perception about politicians, if they speak standing inside the River Ganges then also people won't believe them."

Stating that the ATS Maharashtra in-charge is Sudeep Lande, who he claimed was the son-in-law of a Shiv Sena leader, the JDU leader said that the overall mystery of the Vazegate scandal is deepening and this is not good for the MVA government. "The image is tarnished and it is not a good omen for the government," he added.

Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Anil Deshmukh

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

(Image: PTI, Twitter)