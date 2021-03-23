Amid Vazegate Scandal, Security Beefed Up At Residences Of Anil Deshmukh & Fadnavis

In a fresh update amid the political fallout of the Vazegate scandal that has hit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government, the state police on Monday beefed up the security at the residences of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Vinita S said that this is a precautionary step.

Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh & Devendra Fadnavis

According to sources, Platoons of Riot Control Police (RCP) were deployed at Deshmukh's residence at GPO Square and Fadnavis' residence near Trikoni Park. Not only this, but the Police has also put up barricades in front of Deshmukh's house for proper monitoring of vehicles.

Sources further revealed that the security was increased after the protests held by BJP and NCP workers on Sunday. As of now, the BJP workers are now demanding the resignation of the Maharashtra Home Minister over allegations of corruptions levelled against him by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Earlier on Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis had also addressed a press conference in the city, targeting Deshmukh.

Sharad Pawar offers alibi for Anil Deshmukh

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during a press conference on Monday afternoon provided a technical defence to refute allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, presenting an alibi to support his fellow NCP leader. Addressing a press conference for the second consecutive day on Monday in Delhi, Sharad Pawar claimed that Anil Deshmukh had been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to February 15 due to Covid and that hence Param Bir Singh's meeting with the Home Minister - which was mentioned in the CP's letter to have taken place in mid-February - could not have taken place as the NCP leader was also quarantined on his discharge from the hospital from February 15 to 27. It is pertinent to point out that Param Bir Singh in his letter has not mentioned the exact date of his meeting with Anil Deshmukh and has instead said in and around mid-February. Furthermore, Pawar's alibi was challenged even as the briefing was going on.

The NCP chief dismissed the Opposition's demand for Anil Deshmukh's resignation, citing that it had become clear that the Home Minister had been quarantined during the said period in mid-February and that records proved that he was in Nagpur and not Mumbai and hence the meeting with Param Bir Singh couldn't have taken place and ruled out the NCP leader's resignation. Further, Pawar said that CM Uddhav Thackeray would decide on whether the allegations against Anil Deshmukh should be probed.

Defending Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar asked why Param Bir Singh delayed making the revelations by a month despite possessing information a month before. Further, the NCP chief admitted that Param Bir Singh had informed him of the allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh before the explosive letter was penned. Sharad Pawar labelled Param Bir Singh's letter as an effort to deviate the investigation into the Antilia bomb scare which he claimed was 'the main issue.'

Sharad Pawar's second briefing in as many days was far more contentious than the nervous presser from Sunday. With clouds circling over the MVA government and the NCP bearing the brunt of the allegations on account of Anil Deshmukh potentially being answerable on both fronts - on the Antilia case as the law and order machinery comes under him, and also because his own former CP has accused him - Pawar was cross-questioned on a number of aspects of the controversy. This happened even as the entire scandal reached Parliament on Monday morning with a fierce debate ensuing in the Lok Sabha as the lower house took note of the goings-on in Maharashtra.

Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Anil Deshmukh

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, the NIA and ATS have each been visiting various locations in relation to Sachin Vaze and the Mansukh Hiren death case.