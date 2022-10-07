Amish Tripathi Speaks To Arnab On Whether Cholas Were Hindus; Fact-checks Naysayers

With the controversy over claims that Raja Raja Chola's Hindu heritage deepening, Indian author Amish Tripathi on Republic's Debate at 10 pondered on the question of whether Chola was a Hindu king, on Friday, October 7. Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the author of Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series said that he was 'surprised to hear that Shaivites were not Hindus'.

#CholaDebate | Speaking from a social perspective and as a devout Shaivite, I would be very surprised to not be counted as Hindu: @authoramish, Author & historian https://t.co/I2NF7WsPTf pic.twitter.com/R4NsaPhFOG — Republic (@republic) October 7, 2022

Coming to the coining of the term 'Hindu' - the most used argument - the renowned writer said that it can be fact-checked any day. "The term Hindu actually came from the Persians. In the ancient Persian language, the sound 'ss' could not be pronounced so they referred to people in the east of the Sindhu as Hindu," he said.

He added, "If the name did not exist, it does not mean that the group of philosophies, the way of life did not exist. It could have existed under a different name, I believe that it was Sanatan Dharma."

Tripathi, to prove his point, gave the example of Christianity. "'Christian is derived from the Greek Christos for the Hebrew messiah. Christianity as a term, as far as I think, started being used in the 2nd-3rd century because that's when I think the Greeks started becoming Christians. So, are you going to say that St Peter and St Paul were not Christians?" the Indian author asked.

'Hinduism is a religion that encompasses all of Indian subcontinent'

Coming to the practices of the Hindu religion, the 'Lanka' writer said that he had studied in Tamil Nadu and was familiar with the practice of the religion in the state. As an example, he cited the Rameshwaram Temple, consecrated by Lord Rama, and said that the priests of the temple originally from the south, would be accepted anywhere, including Nepal.

"Hinduism is a religion that encompasses all of the Indian subcontinents but we are not a religion which enforces a 'one truth' principle. Every one of us has a right to interpret things in our own way that does not mean that the string that binds us all together does not exist," the critically acclaimed author said.

He then gave the example of Rajendra Chola, Raja Raja Chola's great son who conquered much of south-east Asia himself. "When Rajendra Chola captured Bengal in those days, he brought back the waters of the Ganga Ji and he took the name 'Gangai Kund', meaning the one who brought the waters of Ganga. And from what we're told it was a very emotional moment for Raja Raja Chola. Why was that so if he did not feel a connection with the Dharma?" he asked.