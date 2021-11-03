‘Amit Das' Defection To TMC No Harm To Us,’ Says Tripura BJP Vice President

With Mamata Banerjee declaring to form the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Tripura in 2023, two BJP leaders have already switched sides by defecting to TMC, one of whom, Ashish Das was a former MLA from Surma. Despite losing an MLA from the party, Tripura state BJP leaders have shrugged shoulders and expressed indifference to his defection. Tripura BJP Vice President Rajib Bhattacharjee claimed, ''Ashish Das’ defection will have no impact on BJP.''

While Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Tripura BJP Vice President Rajib Bhattacharjee expressed indifference to the Surma MLA’s defection to the rival Trinamool Congress, which has launched its campaign in the state slated for polls after two years.

The BJP leader informed that the Tripura legislative assembly speaker had served him the notice under the anti-defection law and his switching sides will have no harm on the party, as they are working for people’s welfare, who will continue to support them.

‘His defection will lead to no harm for us,’ says Tripura BJP leader

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee said, "The speaker has served him notice under the provisions of the anti-defection law. He has been asked to clear his version. As far as the party is concerned, his defection will lead to no harm for us. The way this government is carrying forward with the motto of development, the people's mandate will be with us."

Attacking Das, Bhattacharjee claimed that the Surma MLA had won his seat by using PM Modi’s name, as he is incapable of winning votes on his own. "He does not have the capability to win his seat on his own. He won the seat in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bhattacharjee said.

Bhattacharjee further added that his ''real potential will be tested in By-polls, he will be getting a befitting reply then.'' "He will get a befitting reply from rebel MLAs when by-polls will be held after his defection to TMC. At that time, his real capabilities will be revealed," the BJP leader quipped.

On October 31, Ashish Das joined the TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, the party's General Secretary. Das shaved his head, bathed in the holy Ganga, and offered prayers at a temple near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house after resigning from the BJP on October 5. Apart from Das, West Bengal BJP leader Rajib Banerjee also rejoined the Trinamool Congress, during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public rally in Tripura.

