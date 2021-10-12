Amit Khare Appointed As PM Modi’s Advisor For Initial Tenure Of Two Years

In the latest development, former Education Secretary Amit Khare has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Advisor for an initial tenure of two years and until further orders. Amit Khare Khare will serve as the advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Miniter's office in the rank and scale of of Secretary to Govt of India.

A release by the Secretariat of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet read, "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare as Advisor to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Govt of India, on contract basis, initially for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier." The undersigned was the Secretary Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, Deepti Umashankar.

Khare joins the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors this year.

Amit Khare appointed as PM's advisor

Amit Khare superannuated as Secretary

Amit Khare, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Bihar-Jharkhand cadre, assumed the charge of secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), and education (department of higher education) in December 2019. Under Khare, the National Education Policy 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020. Khare also has been instrumental in progressing key social initiatives and has also contributed in Ujjwala Yojna- a scheme for providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.

Amit Khare superannuated from his post of Secretary just last month, and in his speech on the facilitation event arranged by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), asserted that he was not retiring but superannuating, and would 'continue to work for the betterment of the nation'.