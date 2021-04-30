Amit Malviya Blames Kejriwal For 'politicking', Says 'Delhi Not Lifting 200MT Of Oxygen'

Amid reports of Oxygen shortage in Delhi, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the AAP-led government was not lifting Oxygen that was ready at its disposal. Citing a letter, Amit Malviya stated that a supplier had revealed that almost 200 MT Oxygen was ready but Delhi was not lifting it. Urging Kejriwal to take action, Malviya blamed the CM for indulging in 'petty politicking' amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Supplier has written that 200 MT Oxygen is ready but Delhi is not lifting. It is high time Arvind Kejriwal actually did something to bring the allocated Oxygen to Delhi instead of constantly bickering and indulging in petty politicking. He must realise that people are dying," said Amit Malviya.

Oxygen Shortage in Delhi

Previously, reports had stated that even as the Centre initiated its 'Oxygen Express' to urgently transport medical oxygen across the country, Delhi was not receiving its full quota since the AAP-led government had not provided tankers for transportation to the Indian Railways.

In a hearing in Delhi HC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had placed that Delhi was not stuck in a deficit of medical oxygen at 480 MTs, rather it was 'an ever-changing number.' "It is not NDA helping AAP but Centre helping the State. 90% of our time is spent in firefighting the Delhi situation," Solicitor General said.

The HC had also come down heavily upon the AAP government for being unable to put their actions to counter oxygen shortage to effect. "This has become a mess. You have to get your house in order. These cylinders are being sold for lakhs. We have been informed of black marketeering. We will direct you then to take over their plants. Keep them in custody if they are playing with people’s lives like that. You are not looking at the other side, the hospitals and workers. And have your own Delhi government hospitals been able to achieve this It seems like this paperwork, just window dress, which has been done to satisfy patients and attendants that look we’ve issued the order," the court said.

The national capital reported its highest ever fatality on a single day due to COVID-19 on Friday. According to the Delhi government, 395 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the city reported 24,235 COVID cases during the same period.

(With Agency Inputs)

