Amit Malviya Calls For Revenue Audit Of Delhi Govt Amid Unchecked Rise In Pollution Levels

After the Supreme Court adjourned hearing on Delhi's Air Pollution matter on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Information & Technology head Amit Malviya slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government and called for revenue audit. The particular suggestion from the BJP leader came after the top court pulled up the AAP Government while adding that 'lame excuses' on worsening air quality will force the court to audit the revenue spent. The apex court reportedly came down heavily on Delhi Govt stating revenue is only getting collected for advertisements.

Citing reports, Amit Malviya claimed that Delhi Government collected Rs 1286.93 crore (2015-to date) towards Environment Compensation Charge and the amount was 1439.65 crore in a response given in Assembly. 'Where did the money go? Ads?' questioned the BJP leader.

Amit Malviya slams Delhi CM for allegedly 'blaming others'

Supreme Court's observation on Delhi Air Pollution issue:

The matter has been adjourned to November 17 and here are the observations and directions made by the top court.

The major cause of air pollution in Delhi is dust, heavy vehicular traffic and industries.

Supreme Court while purusing the Delhi government's affidavit says it is all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause is stubble burning.

Centre and State Government asked to respond by tomorrow evening over which industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped, and how can alternative power can be provided.

Committee created on the matter asked to decide on the action plan by tomorrow evening.

Centre ordered to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow over issues like stopping construction, non-essential transport, power plants and implementing work from home to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Air pollution in Delhi

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Monday, with the AQI being recorded at 342. The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category.