Amit Malviya Calls Rahul Gandhi Delusional, Adds 'his Ideas Dangerous For Sovereignty'

The narrative that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared during his talks in London is 'dangerous for India's sovereignty' said BJP leader and National Executive member Amit Malviya. BJP leader added, "Rahul Gandhi is not just delusional but devious in a mutilated manner… His ideas are dangerous for India’s sovereignty…," responding to one of Rahul Gandhi's interactions during the week-long trip to the UK. He was talking during the interaction with the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA).

The democratic structure of India has been wiped out by the ruling dispensation at the centre however there is no reaction, said Rahul Gandhi speaking with the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA) in London. Speaking about the reasons for the same, he said ‘there is trade and money’ involved and thus the silence but the ‘Indian democracy is a public good’ and the democratic structure is the single most important ‘Public good’.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi earlier during his London tour delivered a speech at Cambridge University and launched a scathing attack on the Centre. The 52-year-old Wayanad MP alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of the Indian democracy. He also claimed that the Indian government used Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone.

Rahul Gandhi is not just delusional but devious in a mutilated manner… His ideas are dangerous for India’s sovereignty… pic.twitter.com/PATg0Qkunr — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 5, 2023

‘How would you react if…’

Rahul Gandhi during his conversation with the London based IJA said, “How would you react if democracy suddenly disappeared in Europe, you will be shocked and say that’s a massive blow to democracy. How would you react if a structure three and a half times Europe suddenly went non-democratic (referring to India) that’s happened already,” however he said there is no reaction to this and opined the reasons behind the same are, “there is trade and money and stuff like that but the India democracy is a public good and looking at the democratic structure, it is the single biggest public good.”

Earlier the Gandhi scion also gave a lecture to students at Cambridge University on the topic - ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’. Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "A large number of political leaders had Pegasus on their phones."

The Congress MP further claimed that he has been warned by the Intelligence officers to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded. In the week-long UK trip, Rahul Gandhi was at the Cambridge Business school as a visiting fellow at the Judge Business school.

Image: Amit Malviya - Twitter