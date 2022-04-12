Launching fresh salvos at the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday claimed that the promises made by the ruling party in Delhi, which he dubbed lies, are unravelling with time. Denouncing Arvind Kejriwal's party further, Malviya claimed that AAP had fabricated people's support in Himachal Pradesh during their recently conducted Tiranga Rally. The BJP's national in charge of the information and technology department alluded that the crowd gathered at Kejriwal’s debut rally in the state was a ‘paid crowd,’ adding that the party lacks ground support in the hilly state. He further lambasted AAP, alleging the dilapidated state of Delhi's roads, schools, and Mohalla Clinics.

Malviya went on to mock AAP by noting that the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of having people’s support in the state was quashed as his party’s ‘whole state leadership’ switched allegiance to the BJP in the past week.

"A few days ago, Kejriwal claimed great support in HP. A few weeks later, the entire AAP leadership joined the BJP. Was that a paid crowd just like in Gujarat? Recently, BJP leaders have been exposing the pitiable condition of roads, schools, and mohalla clinics in Delhi. AAP’s lies are unravelling," Malviya wrote on Twitter.

Aam Aadmi Party jolted after unprecedented exodus from Himachal unit

The BJP leader made the remarks as AAP’s Himachal Pradesh unit President, General Secretary, Women's Wing Head, Industry Cell Head, and State Social Media VP defected to the BJP shortly after Arvind Kejriwal launched ‘Mission Himachal’ in the state.

Consequent to the unabated desertion of party leadership in Himachal, the AAP dissolved its state working committee on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which was confident of making a significant impact in the Himachal polls, just as it did in Punjab, was jolted after its members defected to the camp of the ruling party. The woes of the party eyeing to make inroads in the poll-bound state worsened as it is already struggling with a lack of netas in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is a popular BJP face in Himachal Pradesh and is actively partaking in the poll preparations, said, "Arvind Kejriwal is uninterested in his party's workers. Those who sweated for eight years on the ground did not even get a chance to ride in their chariots. These AAP politicians have joined BJP for their own self-respect and the self-respect of Himachal."

