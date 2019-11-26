BJP Tears Into Opposition For Skipping Parliament's Constitution Day Special Session

Bharatiya Janata Party's Information Technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday criticised the opposition parties for boycotting the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day. Taking to Twitter Malviya called the act of boycotting the joint session "a disgrace". He also accused them of insulting the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

It is a disgrace that opposition chose to boycott the joint session of Parliament. National occasions such as the Constitution Day should remain above expedient party politics. This is nothing but insult to the legacy of the great Dr Ambedkar, architect of India’s constitution... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 26, 2019

READ | JNU's High-level Committee Recommends 50% Rollback For All, 75% For Eligible BPL Students

Opposition parties, Shiv Sena boycott Parliament joint session

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena, skipped a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day on Tuesday to mark their protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

Upset over political developments in the state, the opposition parties, including the DMK, the SP, NCP and the Left parties, boycotted Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

READ | Sharad Pawar Highlights Specific Point As Supreme Court Orders Maharashtra Floor Test

In a first, the Shiv Sena supported the Congress in the protest. The protest was led by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi led the protesters in taking a pledge to uphold the Constitution. She read out the Preamble and resolved to stand by the fundamental values of the Constitution. Among the leaders who joined in were DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, TMC's Saugata Roy, and NCP's Majeed Memon. The RJD and the IUML also participated in the protests.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Orders Assembly Floor Test At 5 Pm On Wednesday

READ | Nawab Malik Terms SC's Decision As 'historic', Thanks Judges For Upholding Democracy

(With PTI inputs)