Amit Malviya Exposes AAP Double Standards As ​​​​​​​Amanatullah Khan Defends Tahir Hussain

BJP National IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya on Friday, February 28, highlighted AAP leader Amanatullah Khan’s resistance to his party’s decision of suspending the AAP councilor Tahir Hussain with regards to rioting material being found at his place.

Malviya took to Twitter to show how within 20 minutes of AAP suspending Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan took to Twitter to support the sacked councilor who absconded after he was booked on murder charges by the police.

“In less than 20 minutes after Kejriwal reluctantly suspended Tahir Hussain amidst mounting evidence of his complicity in riot, arsoning, murder and more, AAP’s prominent Muslim face Amanatullah Khan comes out in his support. He may be targeting the BJP but his message is for CM,” Amit Maliya tweeted with images of AAP's official tweet suspending Tahir Hussain and Amanatullah Khan’s tweet supporting him.

Petrol bombs, acid bags, sacks of stones, slingshots at Tahir's factory

Tahir Hussain has found himself in hot waters after the family of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma held him responsible for Ankit Sharma's brutal murder amid riots. Though the AAP leader has denied allegations and claimed to be a victim of political conspiracy, Republic Media Network's report from Tahir Hussain's factory revealed shocking leftovers undoubtedly used in the violent clashes, such as crates full of petrol bombs, sacks filled with stones and slingshots as well as plastic bags seemingly filled with chemicals. The Delhi Police on Thursday reached Tahir Hussain's factory to gather evidence.

A video has also gone viral in which Tahir Hussain can be spotted on the terrace of his factory building wearing a maroon-coloured sweater and coordinating with masked men. People wearing mufflers and helmets to cover their faces could be seen in the video along with the sacked AAP leader.

The visual also shows Tahir Hussain holding a baton, seemingly directing them, whereas the sacked AAP leader has said that he himself was a victim of the violence and somehow managed to escape with his family when the rioters attacked the building.

The family of the IB officer while speaking exclusively to Republic TV has alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the killing of the officer. The family also stated that the former AAP leader had housed multiple goons at his place. Reportedly, the body of the IB officer has multiple stab wounds and ruptures in many places.

