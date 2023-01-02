Amit Malviya Mocks 'rich' Rahul Gandhi-Kamal Haasan Talk; 'Both Lost To BJP Leaders...'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mocked Congress' Rahul Gandhi's candid conversation with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Taking to Twitter, the Informational and Technology Department head of the BJP Amit Malviya sarcastically labelled the exchange of views between Haasan and Gandhi on a plethora of issues pertaining to national and international politics as 'rich'.

"Kamal Haasan, well beyond his prime, who couldn’t win an AC in TN, interviewing Rahul Gandhi, a washout politician, struggling to bloom after decades in politics, who lost from family bastion of Amethi, is rich… Incidentally, both lost to BJP leaders..." Malviya tweeted, tagging Smriti Irani and Vanathi Srinivasan in the post.

In the 2019 General elections, Amethi, traditionally a Congress stronghold where the party had won every time since 1990, came off as a surprise. Smriti Irani, fighting on a BJP ticket, beat Congress' Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes. Smriti Irani managed to rake in 4,68,514 while Rahul Gandhi could only pick up 4,13,394 votes.

An MP from Amethi from 2004 to 2019, Rahul kept his place in the Lok Sabha despite losing to Smriti only because he contested from two seats, the other being Wayanad in Kerala, which he currently represents.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan in the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, lost his maiden poll to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan in the Coimbatore South assembly constituency by a slender margin of 1,728 votes. After a close race, Vanathi bagged 53,209 votes while Kamal got 51,481 votes.

The video of the conversation between Kamal Haasan and Rahul Gandhi was uploaded on YouTube a week after the duo walked shoulder to shoulder in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. The pan-India yatra, which began in September from Kanniyakumari, aims to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by late January.