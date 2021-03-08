Amit Malviya Raises Questions On TMC Using Mamata's Posters On Ambulances In Poll-bound WB

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT Head Amit Malviya on Monday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, and said, "In a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the West Bengal government's health department is operating ambulances with large posters of Mamata Banerjee, who herself is the candidate of ongoing Assembly elections. Will the Election Commission take note of this and several other posters across government properties?"

In gross violation of MCC, West Bengal government’s health department is operating ambulances with large posters of Mamata Banerjee, who herself is a candidate in the ongoing assembly elections.



Will EC take note of this and several other posters across government properties? pic.twitter.com/7YatIQutg7 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 8, 2021

TMC accuses BJP of violating MCC

On Friday, the Election Commission (EC) had asked the Central government to remove the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccination certificates in four poll-bound states and one Union territory after a complaint by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The EC wrote to the Health Ministry highlighting its standing instructions against promoting the ruling party through government means when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force. The point of MCC is to ensure a level playing field and PM's photos go against that as it can count as undue publicity, it noted. The TMC had approached the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer last week to complain against the use of PM’s photo, calling it a “blatant misuse of official machinery”.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

